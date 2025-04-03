Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties at BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Thailand for a two-day trip, focusing on bilateral talks and attending the 6th BIMSTEC Summit. He will meet Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and other leaders to discuss regional maritime cooperation. The visit emphasizes India's commitment to strengthening regional ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant two-day visit to Thailand, aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations with his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Modi's itinerary is filled with key diplomatic engagements, including participation in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit.
Upon arrival, Modi will receive a warm welcome from the Indian community before heading to Government House for a ceremonial reception with Prime Minister Shinawatra, reflecting the importance of India-Thailand relations. Their bilateral discussions are expected to cover a range of topics pivotal to both nations.
The highlight of the visit will be Modi's involvement in the BIMSTEC summit alongside leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bhutan. The leaders will oversee the signing of a crucial Agreement on Maritime Cooperation, underscoring the commitment to regional collaboration and security in the Bay of Bengal region.
