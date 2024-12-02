Apple Faces Legal Heat Over Staff Monitoring Allegations
A new lawsuit accuses Apple of illegally monitoring employees' personal devices and restricting discussions on pay and conditions. Filed in California, the complaint claims Apple enforces policies that deter whistleblowing and speech freedom. Apple denies the allegations, asserting a commitment to employee rights and pay equity.
Apple has come under scrutiny after being accused of illegally monitoring its employees' personal devices and restricting conversations about their pay and working conditions. The accusations surfaced through a lawsuit filed in California state court on Sunday.
The plaintiff, Amar Bhakta, who works in Apple's digital advertising sector, claims mandatory software on workers' personal devices gives Apple unwarranted access to emails and personal data, while prohibiting employees from open discussions of their work conditions. According to Bhakta, Apple's practices suppress legally-protected whistleblowing and employee freedom in multiple areas.
The tech giant dismissed the lawsuit's claims, emphasizing their annual training to inform employees about their rights. Meanwhile, separate complaints allege Apple's gender pay discrepancies, which the company refutes, citing its commitment to inclusion and equity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Health Headlines: Advocates Demand Price Cuts, First Mpox Case in California, Oregon Reports Human Bird Flu
New Health Crisis Alerts: Dengue Surge, Mpox in California, and More
UPDATE 1-California health department reports possible bird flu case in child
Bomb Cyclone Threatens Northern California and Pacific Northwest
California Probes Bird Flu Case in Child, No Human Spread Detected