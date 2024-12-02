Apple Faces Legal Heat Over Staff Monitoring Allegations

Apple has come under scrutiny after being accused of illegally monitoring its employees' personal devices and restricting conversations about their pay and working conditions. The accusations surfaced through a lawsuit filed in California state court on Sunday.

The plaintiff, Amar Bhakta, who works in Apple's digital advertising sector, claims mandatory software on workers' personal devices gives Apple unwarranted access to emails and personal data, while prohibiting employees from open discussions of their work conditions. According to Bhakta, Apple's practices suppress legally-protected whistleblowing and employee freedom in multiple areas.

The tech giant dismissed the lawsuit's claims, emphasizing their annual training to inform employees about their rights. Meanwhile, separate complaints allege Apple's gender pay discrepancies, which the company refutes, citing its commitment to inclusion and equity.

