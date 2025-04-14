Meta's Antitrust Showdown: The Battle Over Big Tech's Future
Meta Platforms Inc. is embroiled in a historic antitrust trial that challenges its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, alleging they were part of a strategy to eliminate competition. The FTC argues that Meta has maintained a monopoly in the social media market, amid growing scrutiny of Big Tech's practices.
Meta Platforms Inc. is set to face a historic antitrust trial beginning Monday, with significant implications for the tech industry. The trial challenges Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, arguing they were strategies to stifle competition and establish an illegal monopoly in the social media market.
This case marks a pivotal test for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), initiated during President Donald Trump's tenure. The FTC alleges Meta pursued a strategic path to overpower competitors by acquiring startups, limiting the market entry of smaller rivals, and maintaining monopoly power through CEO Mark Zuckerberg's buy-over-compete philosophy.
The outcome of this trial could lead to a significant restructuring of Meta's assets, impacting its advertising revenue, particularly from Instagram, which has been a key growth driver. The trial unfolds as Meta, along with other big tech companies like Google and Amazon, face increased antitrust scrutiny.
