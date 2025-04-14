Left Menu

Meta's Antitrust Showdown: The Battle Over Big Tech's Future

Meta Platforms Inc. is embroiled in a historic antitrust trial that challenges its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, alleging they were part of a strategy to eliminate competition. The FTC argues that Meta has maintained a monopoly in the social media market, amid growing scrutiny of Big Tech's practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 14-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:26 IST
Meta's Antitrust Showdown: The Battle Over Big Tech's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platforms Inc. is set to face a historic antitrust trial beginning Monday, with significant implications for the tech industry. The trial challenges Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp, arguing they were strategies to stifle competition and establish an illegal monopoly in the social media market.

This case marks a pivotal test for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), initiated during President Donald Trump's tenure. The FTC alleges Meta pursued a strategic path to overpower competitors by acquiring startups, limiting the market entry of smaller rivals, and maintaining monopoly power through CEO Mark Zuckerberg's buy-over-compete philosophy.

The outcome of this trial could lead to a significant restructuring of Meta's assets, impacting its advertising revenue, particularly from Instagram, which has been a key growth driver. The trial unfolds as Meta, along with other big tech companies like Google and Amazon, face increased antitrust scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025