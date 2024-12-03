U.S. Intensifies Semiconductor Crackdown on China
The U.S. has imposed new export restrictions on 140 Chinese companies in the semiconductor sector, targeting advanced memory chips and chipmaking tools. This move, aimed at hindering China's chip ambitions, comes before President-elect Trump's inauguration and highlights ongoing tensions over national security.
The United States has launched its third significant crackdown in three years on China's burgeoning semiconductor industry. The latest wave of export restrictions targets 140 Chinese companies, including the well-known chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group, illustrating the continued U.S. effort to hobble Beijing's semiconductor ambitions.
This move is part of the Biden administration's strategy to prevent China's military advancement through artificial intelligence. It imposes new export restrictions impacting Chinese companies such as Piotech and ACM Research, while also limiting shipments of advanced memory chips and chipmaking tools to China.
The comprehensive package also includes new measures targeting foreign companies with connections to China's chip industry. These moves are part of a broader strategy to stymie Beijing's self-sufficiency efforts in the semiconductor sector, amid heightened global geopolitical and economic tensions.
