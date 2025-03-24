Ladera Technology Expands in Bengaluru: A New Era of Digital Transformation

Ladera Technology has opened a new office in Bengaluru's Electronic City, marking a strategic expansion aimed at supporting Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India. This move highlights Bengaluru's status as a hub for technology-driven enterprises and underscores Ladera's commitment to advancing digital transformation solutions worldwide.

The company's ambitious growth plans include increasing its workforce from 450 to 1,000 professionals, with a focus on skills in SAP, data analytics, AI, and cybersecurity. This initiative positions Bengaluru as a center of excellence for Ladera, promoting collaboration and technological innovation.

The inauguration event featured industry leaders like Mr. Siddhartha Thakur of SAP Germany, showcasing Ladera's strong alliances. The company aims to expand its GCC partnerships from 15 to 100, underscoring its role in shaping the future of enterprise technology and supporting India's digital transformation journey.

