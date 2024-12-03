Restoring Connectivity: GlobalConnect Fixes Critical Fibre-Optic Cable Outage
GlobalConnect is addressing a major fibre-optic cable disruption in Finland. Two breaches caused significant outages, with one repaired by Tuesday morning. The company confirmed no sea cables were impacted and is working on fixing the remaining damage to restore full connectivity.
GlobalConnect is actively working to repair a severe fibre-optic cable disruption in Finland, the digital infrastructure company declared on Tuesday.
The incident involved two separate breaches, leading to major outages, though no sea cables were disturbed, according to the company's website. The disruptions were reported on Monday afternoon local time, prompting immediate repair efforts.
As of Tuesday morning, one breach has been fixed, while efforts continue to address the second issue, GlobalConnect confirmed in their statement regarding the extensive outage affecting their network in Finland.
