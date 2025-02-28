Maharashtra's Left Canal: A Vital Water Lifeline in Need of Urgent Repair

Concern mounts over deteriorating infrastructure as Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, highlights significant water leakage from the Jayakwadi dam's Left Canal. With repair prioritized, this crucial canal stretches 208 km, irrigating 1.81 lakh hectares across Jalna and Parbhani districts.

Decades-old, the canal's current capacity has reduced to nearly half its original 3,600 cusecs, necessitating immediate maintenance. Patil has called for a detailed study and proposals for government intervention while addressing irrigation issues in the Marathwada region amid apprehensions over summer water scarcity.

Complications persist around non-payment of water usage, with recovery efforts ramping up to fund repairs. Additionally, a Rs 64 crore sanctioned river linking project aims to transfer seven TMC water to the Godavari basin, marking significant state efforts towards sustainable water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)