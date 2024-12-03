Karman Drones and TCL Forge Strategic Partnership for UAV Development

Karman Drones, a prominent drone technology company, announced on Tuesday a five-year strategic alliance with defense public sector undertaking Troop Comforts Ltd. This partnership is focused on the co-development and manufacturing of various categories of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The collaboration brings together the complementary expertise of both partners to create cutting-edge Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and UAV solutions. These are tailored to meet the changing requirements of the Indian Defense forces, paramilitary, and police organizations, among other government and civil sectors, the company stated.

According to Pravan Shetty, Founder and CEO of Karman Drones, this alliance with TCL will facilitate the development of advanced solutions specifically for the Indian Defense forces and other stakeholders. TCL added that this partnership would enhance India's defense manufacturing capabilities in line with the 'Make in India' initiative.

