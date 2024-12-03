Left Menu

Karman Drones and TCL Forge Strategic Partnership for UAV Development

Karman Drones and Troop Comforts Ltd have signed a five-year strategic partnership to co-develop and manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles. This collaboration aims to strengthen India's defense manufacturing capabilities and provide advanced UAV solutions for defense, paramilitary, police, and civil sectors under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:21 IST
Karman Drones and TCL Forge Strategic Partnership for UAV Development
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Karman Drones, a prominent drone technology company, announced on Tuesday a five-year strategic alliance with defense public sector undertaking Troop Comforts Ltd. This partnership is focused on the co-development and manufacturing of various categories of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The collaboration brings together the complementary expertise of both partners to create cutting-edge Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and UAV solutions. These are tailored to meet the changing requirements of the Indian Defense forces, paramilitary, and police organizations, among other government and civil sectors, the company stated.

According to Pravan Shetty, Founder and CEO of Karman Drones, this alliance with TCL will facilitate the development of advanced solutions specifically for the Indian Defense forces and other stakeholders. TCL added that this partnership would enhance India's defense manufacturing capabilities in line with the 'Make in India' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024