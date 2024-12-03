Karman Drones and TCL Forge Strategic Partnership for UAV Development
Karman Drones and Troop Comforts Ltd have signed a five-year strategic partnership to co-develop and manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles. This collaboration aims to strengthen India's defense manufacturing capabilities and provide advanced UAV solutions for defense, paramilitary, police, and civil sectors under the 'Make in India' initiative.
- Country:
- India
Karman Drones, a prominent drone technology company, announced on Tuesday a five-year strategic alliance with defense public sector undertaking Troop Comforts Ltd. This partnership is focused on the co-development and manufacturing of various categories of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The collaboration brings together the complementary expertise of both partners to create cutting-edge Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and UAV solutions. These are tailored to meet the changing requirements of the Indian Defense forces, paramilitary, and police organizations, among other government and civil sectors, the company stated.
According to Pravan Shetty, Founder and CEO of Karman Drones, this alliance with TCL will facilitate the development of advanced solutions specifically for the Indian Defense forces and other stakeholders. TCL added that this partnership would enhance India's defense manufacturing capabilities in line with the 'Make in India' initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Forging New Paths: Modi and Starmer Discuss Strategic Partnership at G20 Summit
Strengthening Ties: UK's Strategic Partnership with India
Biden's Bold Moves: Historic Assistance and Green Partnerships
ITW Catalyst Rebrands as Catalyst 2.0 to Ignite Strategic Partnerships
India-Italy Forge Strategic Partnership with 2025-29 Action Plan