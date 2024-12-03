Left Menu

Meta Reveals Limited Impact of AI on Global Elections

Meta Platforms reported that generative AI had a minimal impact on global elections within their apps, effectively limiting the spread of misinformation. The company concedes it was overly strict in content moderation during the pandemic and aims to refine its approach to ensure free expression.

Meta Platforms announced that generative AI had a limited effect on global elections this year, according to a recent statement. Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, highlighted the failure of coordinated networks to effectively propagate false information through Facebook and Instagram, thanks to swift action by the tech giant.

While AI-generated misinformation was relatively low, misinformation experts note that content hasn't significantly influenced public opinion. Some deepfake content, including instances targeting President Joe Biden, were quickly debunked. Nonetheless, networks are migrating to less regulated platforms to avoid Meta's oversight, Clegg reported.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Meta acknowledges it was too strict in content moderation, mistakenly removing some posts. Moving forward, the company will balance precision in rule enforcement with the need to protect free expression, Clegg emphasized. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is committed to engaging with the upcoming U.S. administration on tech policy, particularly concerning AI.

