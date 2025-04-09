Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Elopement, Facebook Reveal, and Family Chaos

In a shocking turn of events, Geeta and Gopal, from Mahariya village, eloped and married, abandoning nine children between them. Their affair became public through Facebook, leading to chaos for their deserted families. Geeta's husband accuses her of theft, while Gopal's wife demands financial accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:37 IST
Scandal Unfolds: Elopement, Facebook Reveal, and Family Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scandalous revelation, Geeta and Gopal, both residents of Mahariya village, eloped and got married, leaving behind their respective spouses and a total of nine children. The village learned of their union through a Facebook post, which sparked chaos and disbelief among their families.

Geeta's husband, Shrichand, who is employed in Mumbai, was informed along with Gopal's wife after villagers saw the wedding pictures on social media. Geeta's family initially believed she had left after a family argument. Shrichand alleges that his wife took Rs 90,000 and all the family jewelry.

Gopal's wife criticized him for being abusive and financially irresponsible. She has declared him 'dead' and insists their children receive financial support. The Siddharth Nagar Police Station has acknowledged the incident, stating they await formal complaints to proceed with legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025