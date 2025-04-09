Scandal Unfolds: Elopement, Facebook Reveal, and Family Chaos

In a scandalous revelation, Geeta and Gopal, both residents of Mahariya village, eloped and got married, leaving behind their respective spouses and a total of nine children. The village learned of their union through a Facebook post, which sparked chaos and disbelief among their families.

Geeta's husband, Shrichand, who is employed in Mumbai, was informed along with Gopal's wife after villagers saw the wedding pictures on social media. Geeta's family initially believed she had left after a family argument. Shrichand alleges that his wife took Rs 90,000 and all the family jewelry.

Gopal's wife criticized him for being abusive and financially irresponsible. She has declared him 'dead' and insists their children receive financial support. The Siddharth Nagar Police Station has acknowledged the incident, stating they await formal complaints to proceed with legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)