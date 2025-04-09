Scandal Unfolds: Elopement, Facebook Reveal, and Family Chaos
In a shocking turn of events, Geeta and Gopal, from Mahariya village, eloped and married, abandoning nine children between them. Their affair became public through Facebook, leading to chaos for their deserted families. Geeta's husband accuses her of theft, while Gopal's wife demands financial accountability.
- Country:
- India
In a scandalous revelation, Geeta and Gopal, both residents of Mahariya village, eloped and got married, leaving behind their respective spouses and a total of nine children. The village learned of their union through a Facebook post, which sparked chaos and disbelief among their families.
Geeta's husband, Shrichand, who is employed in Mumbai, was informed along with Gopal's wife after villagers saw the wedding pictures on social media. Geeta's family initially believed she had left after a family argument. Shrichand alleges that his wife took Rs 90,000 and all the family jewelry.
Gopal's wife criticized him for being abusive and financially irresponsible. She has declared him 'dead' and insists their children receive financial support. The Siddharth Nagar Police Station has acknowledged the incident, stating they await formal complaints to proceed with legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Political Apology: Gopalakrishnan's Public Stand
BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan apologises for defamatory remarks against CPI(M) leader P K Sreemathi
Bihar will be made flood-free in next five years: Amit Shah at rally in Gopalganj.
Lalu-Rabri regime here and Sonia-Manmohan govt at Centre did nothing for Bihar, alleges Amit Shah in Gopalganj.
ED Crackdown on Gokulam Gopalan: Chit Fund Scandal Shakes Cinema World