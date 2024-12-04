Left Menu

Sensetime's Strategic Restructuring for AI 2.0 Era

Sensetime Group Inc has restructured organizationally to align with the AI 2.0 era. A new '1+X structure' has been established, focusing on smart retail, smart healthcare, and large-scale AI models. The announcement was made in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Updated: 04-12-2024 05:56 IST
Sensetime's Strategic Restructuring for AI 2.0 Era
  • Country:
  • China

Sensetime Group Inc announced a strategic organizational restructuring aimed at addressing the evolving opportunities and challenges of the AI 2.0 era. The revelation was part of a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company has introduced an innovative '1+X structure', wherein the 'X' focuses on AI application advancements in areas like smart retail and smart healthcare. Meanwhile, the '1' denotes Sensetime's core business, which emphasizes large-scale AI models and applications.

This restructuring signifies Sensetime's commitment to leveraging emerging AI technologies, ensuring adaptability and responsiveness in a rapidly advancing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

