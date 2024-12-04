Adani's Cutting-Edge Drishti-10: Redefining India's Maritime Surveillance

Adani Defence and Aerospace has further strengthened India's maritime surveillance prowess with the delivery of a second Drishti-10 Starliner drone to the Indian Navy. This development underlines a significant leap in indigenous defence manufacturing, consolidating the nation's maritime edge.

The Drishti-10 UAV, an advanced ISR platform, boasts a 36-hour endurance and a payload capacity of 450 kg. It marks India's first MALE UAV to integrate such advanced payload suites, reinforcing the Indian Navy's capability to monitor vast maritime territories with unmatched situational awareness. Operating effectively in challenging climates, it signifies India's burgeoning innovation and resilience in defence technology.

This strategic collaboration between Adani Defence and the Navy is not just a technical milestone but a pivotal step towards self-reliance in defence technology, fostering a formidable indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)