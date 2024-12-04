Technology at Work: Pan IIT Alumni Conference Explores Future Innovations

Pan IIT Alumni India is organizing a prominent conference to delve into how technological advancements are revolutionizing society, industry, governance, and global services. The event, themed 'Technology at Work', is scheduled for January 17-19, 2025, in Mumbai.

Taking place in Mumbai, the conference will emphasize the transformative power of technology and future-driven innovation. It will feature thought leaders and innovators discussing digitalization's widespread impacts.

Notable attendees include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh, and key figures from academia and industry, underscoring the event's importance in facilitating groundbreaking discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)