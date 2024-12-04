Technology at Work: Pan IIT Alumni Conference Explores Future Innovations
The Pan IIT Alumni India is set to organize a technology conference from January 17-19, 2025 in Mumbai, focusing on the theme 'Technology at Work'. The event aims to explore technological advancements and their impact on society, industry, and governance, featuring global thought leaders and influential speakers.
Pan IIT Alumni India is organizing a prominent conference to delve into how technological advancements are revolutionizing society, industry, governance, and global services. The event, themed 'Technology at Work', is scheduled for January 17-19, 2025, in Mumbai.
Taking place in Mumbai, the conference will emphasize the transformative power of technology and future-driven innovation. It will feature thought leaders and innovators discussing digitalization's widespread impacts.
Notable attendees include Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Science & Technology Jitendra Singh, and key figures from academia and industry, underscoring the event's importance in facilitating groundbreaking discussions.
