Veeva's Pulse Report: Synchronizing Sales and Marketing in Biopharma
Veeva Systems' latest report highlights the importance of synchronized sales and marketing efforts in biopharma to meet healthcare professionals' needs for detailed scientific information while overcoming time constraints. The coordination of in-person and digital engagements improves education and increases treatment adoption rates, particularly in diverse markets like Asia.
- Country:
- Singapore
Veeva Systems has unveiled its latest Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, indicating that integrated sales and marketing approaches are vital for biopharmacies to satisfy healthcare professionals' demands for comprehensive scientific data amid shrinking time opportunities.
The data, which show in-person meetings decreasing by 7% per healthcare professional (HCP) since last year, suggest that synchronized marketing strategies can facilitate treatment adoption. Despite this, 65% of HCP engagements are still uncoordinated.
Additionally, the report highlights regional challenges, such as those in Asia, where engagement strategies remain fragmented. Veeva emphasizes that using connected technology and data analytics can help overcome these hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Veeva
- biopharma
- HCP
- engagement
- sales
- marketing
- report
- healthcare
- time
- synchronization
ALSO READ
Nvidia Earnings Report Anticipation Sends Ripples Through Markets
Trump says he will nominate wrestling billionaire Linda McMahon to be education secretary, AP reports.
MoEngage: Bridging the Future of Cross-Channel Marketing
Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections: Mixed Voter Turnout Reported
Ugandan Opposition Leader Reportedly Detained in Military Jail