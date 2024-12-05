Left Menu

Veeva's Pulse Report: Synchronizing Sales and Marketing in Biopharma

Veeva Systems' latest report highlights the importance of synchronized sales and marketing efforts in biopharma to meet healthcare professionals' needs for detailed scientific information while overcoming time constraints. The coordination of in-person and digital engagements improves education and increases treatment adoption rates, particularly in diverse markets like Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:45 IST
Veeva Systems has unveiled its latest Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, indicating that integrated sales and marketing approaches are vital for biopharmacies to satisfy healthcare professionals' demands for comprehensive scientific data amid shrinking time opportunities.

The data, which show in-person meetings decreasing by 7% per healthcare professional (HCP) since last year, suggest that synchronized marketing strategies can facilitate treatment adoption. Despite this, 65% of HCP engagements are still uncoordinated.

Additionally, the report highlights regional challenges, such as those in Asia, where engagement strategies remain fragmented. Veeva emphasizes that using connected technology and data analytics can help overcome these hurdles.

