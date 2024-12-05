Veeva's Pulse Report: Synchronizing Sales and Marketing in Biopharma

Veeva Systems has unveiled its latest Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, indicating that integrated sales and marketing approaches are vital for biopharmacies to satisfy healthcare professionals' demands for comprehensive scientific data amid shrinking time opportunities.

The data, which show in-person meetings decreasing by 7% per healthcare professional (HCP) since last year, suggest that synchronized marketing strategies can facilitate treatment adoption. Despite this, 65% of HCP engagements are still uncoordinated.

Additionally, the report highlights regional challenges, such as those in Asia, where engagement strategies remain fragmented. Veeva emphasizes that using connected technology and data analytics can help overcome these hurdles.

