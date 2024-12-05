Left Menu

Revolutionizing Customer Engagement: The Era of Hyper-Personalization

A new book by Newgen Software highlights how businesses can utilize data, AI, and automation for personalized customer experiences. It outlines a shift from segmentation to individualization with practical examples across industries and predicts 'N=1' hyper-personalization will redefine customer-business relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:20 IST
In an era dominated by data, artificial intelligence, and automation, Newgen Software has launched its new book, 'N=1 Hyper-personalization in the Era of You'. This publication delves into how businesses can harness these technologies to craft unique experiences for each customer, responding to an increasing demand for personalized engagement.

The book marks a significant shift from the traditional approach of customer segmentation to one of individualization. It offers numerous practical examples of hyper-personalization in sectors such as banking, insurance, and healthcare. Moreover, it provides strategies for implementing these individualized experiences through AI, machine learning, and low-code platforms.

Highlighting cases of prominent companies like Levi's, Starbucks, and Netflix, the book emphasizes a shared understanding of personalization's power. These firms establish one-to-one customer relationships based on trust, empathy, and mutual understanding, showing that businesses today utilize customer data to create tailor-made experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

