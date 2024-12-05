Proba-3 Launch: Advancing Sun Observations

The European Space Agency marked a significant milestone on Thursday with the launch of Proba-3, a state-of-the-art mission designed to observe the Sun. The mission was carried on the Indian Space Research Organisation's renowned rocket.

Originally set for Wednesday, the launch was postponed due to a technical issue. At 1058 GMT, PSLV mission director M. Jayakumar confirmed the successful insertion of the satellite into orbit. Proba-3 aims to further global efforts in understanding the economic and technological threats posed by space weather.

This mission rides on the back of recent ISRO successes, including the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. For the ESA, Proba-3 enhances solar research capabilities alongside the Solar Orbiter, delving deeper into the Sun's intricate dynamics.

