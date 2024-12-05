Proba-3 Launch: Advancing Sun Observations
The European Space Agency launched Proba-3, a Sun-observing mission, aboard the Indian Space Research Organisation's rocket. Originally delayed, the mission aims to enhance understanding of space weather's economic and technological impacts. This launch adds to ISRO's recent accomplishments and strengthens ESA's solar research.
The European Space Agency marked a significant milestone on Thursday with the launch of Proba-3, a state-of-the-art mission designed to observe the Sun. The mission was carried on the Indian Space Research Organisation's renowned rocket.
Originally set for Wednesday, the launch was postponed due to a technical issue. At 1058 GMT, PSLV mission director M. Jayakumar confirmed the successful insertion of the satellite into orbit. Proba-3 aims to further global efforts in understanding the economic and technological threats posed by space weather.
This mission rides on the back of recent ISRO successes, including the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the Aditya-L1 solar observatory. For the ESA, Proba-3 enhances solar research capabilities alongside the Solar Orbiter, delving deeper into the Sun's intricate dynamics.
