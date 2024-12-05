Eastman Auto Expands Inverter Battery Portfolio with 170 New Models

Eastman Auto & Power, a notable player in the energy sector, has significantly broadened its inverter battery portfolio, introducing over 170 new models. The expansion consists of more than 100 models under the Eastman brand and over 70 under its sister brand, ADDO.

This latest rollout covers an extensive range of capacities, from 100Ah to a pioneering 400Ah, marking a first for the country's market. It aims to provide robust energy solutions for various applications, be it residential, commercial, or industrial.

The newly announced models are strategically categorized into three series. The smart series caters to budget-conscious consumers, the regular series targets those seeking value, while the premium series is designed for high-demand applications requiring top-tier performance. Eastman's strategic expansion aims to solidify its position in the competitive Indian inverter battery market.

