Left Menu

Eastman Auto Expands Inverter Battery Portfolio with 170 New Models

Eastman Auto & Power has expanded its inverter battery portfolio, introducing over 170 new models across its Eastman and ADDO brands. The range includes capacities from 100Ah to 400Ah, targeting residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The portfolio is segmented into smart, regular, and premium series addressing diverse consumer needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:31 IST
Eastman Auto Expands Inverter Battery Portfolio with 170 New Models
  • Country:
  • India

Eastman Auto & Power, a notable player in the energy sector, has significantly broadened its inverter battery portfolio, introducing over 170 new models. The expansion consists of more than 100 models under the Eastman brand and over 70 under its sister brand, ADDO.

This latest rollout covers an extensive range of capacities, from 100Ah to a pioneering 400Ah, marking a first for the country's market. It aims to provide robust energy solutions for various applications, be it residential, commercial, or industrial.

The newly announced models are strategically categorized into three series. The smart series caters to budget-conscious consumers, the regular series targets those seeking value, while the premium series is designed for high-demand applications requiring top-tier performance. Eastman's strategic expansion aims to solidify its position in the competitive Indian inverter battery market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024