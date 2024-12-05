OnePlus Unveils Project Starlight: A Major Investment Push in India

In a significant strategic move, OnePlus revealed its ambitious investment plan, Project Starlight, committing Rs 6,000 crore over the next three years to enhance its Indian operations. This marks one of the most substantial investments by a Chinese smartphone company in the region recently.

The initiative will focus on three primary areas: developing more durable devices, enhancing customer support services, and tailoring features to suit local needs. OnePlus plans to expand its service centers by 50% and upgrade retail stores by mid-2026, responding to India's growing consumer demand.

With a keen focus on innovation, OnePlus aims to lead with advancements like the DisplayMate A++ display, designed for India's intense sunlight. The firm is also addressing common mobile device issues, demonstrating a commitment to enriching user experiences in the highly competitive Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)