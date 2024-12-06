Iran says it conducted successful space launch in programme long criticised by West
Iran said Friday it conducted a successful space launch, the latest for its programme the West alleges improves Tehrans ballistic missile programme. The launch took place at Irans Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province. There was no immediate independent confirmation the launch was successful.
Iran said Friday it conducted a successful space launch, the latest for its programme the West alleges improves Tehran's ballistic missile programme. Iran conducted the launch using its Simorgh programme, a satellite-carrying rocket that had seen a series of failed launches. The launch took place at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province. There was no immediate independent confirmation the launch was successful. The announcement comes as heightened tensions grip the wider Middle East over Israel's continued war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and as an uneasy ceasefire holds in Lebanon.
