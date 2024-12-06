TiE Global Summit 2024 announces list of 101 startups who will get connected with angel investors

A list of 101 startups have been announced by the TiE (The IndUS Entrepreneurs) Global Summit 2024 organisers on Friday, ahead of the four-day event beginning on December 9.

One of the summit's cornerstone initiatives, 'TGS100' spotlights early-stage technology and tech-enabled startups with exceptional business models and market traction said Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore. According to him, the selected startups will get connected with angel investors who have already committed investments into the TGS100 startups.

''We got applications from 1,310 startups representing over 17 countries and 36 cities in India. TGS100 promises exposure, offering a prize pool of Rs 50 lakhs (equity-free), which will be split between winners -- Rs 35 lakh for the winner, Rs 10 lakh for the runner-up, and Rs 5 lakh for the third place,'' said Padaki.

He added that over 25 Venture Capital firms deployed more than 50 analysts and experienced entrepreneurs to sift through applications over three stages to arrive at the final list of 101 start-ups, 90 per cent of whom are from India.

The top 10 startups will pitch at TiE Global Summit 2024 on December 11 to a jury comprising Sudhir Sethi (Chiratae Ventures), Venk Krishnan (Nu Ventures), Subrata Mitra (Accel Partners), Vani Kola (Kalaari Ventures) and B V Jagadeesh (SVQuad). Padaki also said this year's summit will see the largest number of women entrepreneurs so far competing at the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition.

''We have received applications from 3,100 women-led startups from 62 countries covering Ed-Tech, Health-Tech, AI, SaaS, Agri-tech, Retail, D2C, Greentech and Sustainability vectors,'' said Padaki.

As a prelude to the TiE Global Summit 2024, an industry dialogue was held on Friday bringing together venture capitalists, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs. The discussion centered around the landmark initiatives set to define the summit, including TGS100 and the TiE Women Global Pitch Competition.

TiE Global Summit 2024, touted as the largest entrepreneurial gathering with over 10,000 delegates, will be held on December 9-11 in Bengaluru and on December 12 in Mysuru. Organised by TiE Bangalore with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) as a strategic partner, the event is supported by the Government of Karnataka and co-hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), MeitY Startup Hub, India AI Mission and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

The summit will also have sessions with celebrities such as Andre Agassi, Deepak Chopra, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and actors Vidya Balan and Arvind Swami.

