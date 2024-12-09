Left Menu

Mondelez Eyes Strategic Hershey Merger

Cadbury's parent company, Mondelez International, is considering an acquisition of the chocolate maker Hershey. Bloomberg reports a preliminary approach has been made, with Mondelez valued at $84 billion and Hershey at $35 billion. Hershey shares rose 17% while Mondelez shares fell 4%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:49 IST
Mondelez Eyes Strategic Hershey Merger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that could reshape the chocolate industry, Mondelez International, the parent company of Cadbury, is reportedly exploring the acquisition of Hershey. According to Bloomberg News, sources indicate that Mondelez has initiated a preliminary approach for this potential merger.

As of the last week's market close, Mondelez commands a market capitalization of approximately $84 billion, while Hershey stands at $35 billion. The financial implications of this merger are significant given the current valuation of both companies.

Following the news, Hershey's stock surged by 17%, whereas Mondelez saw a decline of about 4% in share prices. Neither company has issued an official statement, as spokespeople from both Mondelez and Hershey have not responded to queries regarding the potential acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024