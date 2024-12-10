Left Menu

Targeted Attack on UnitedHealth CEO Shakes Industry

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was killed in Manhattan by a masked shooter. Luigi Mangione was arrested in connection with the attack, suspected to have used a 'ghost gun.' Under Thompson's leadership, UnitedHealthcare expanded significantly. The company is a major player in the U.S. health insurance industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 02:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 02:21 IST
Targeted Attack on UnitedHealth CEO Shakes Industry
Brian Thompson

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance division, was tragically shot in midtown Manhattan last week. Authorities have described it as a premeditated attack carried out by a masked individual ahead of a company conference.

The suspect, Luigi Mangione, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and was reportedly in possession of a so-called 'ghost gun' and silencer, similar to those used in the crime, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Thompson was instrumental in expanding UnitedHealthcare, making it the largest U.S. insurer, providing coverage to over 50 million people. His leadership saw a substantial increase in revenue and customers domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024