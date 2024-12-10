Targeted Attack on UnitedHealth CEO Shakes Industry

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance division, was tragically shot in midtown Manhattan last week. Authorities have described it as a premeditated attack carried out by a masked individual ahead of a company conference.

The suspect, Luigi Mangione, was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and was reportedly in possession of a so-called 'ghost gun' and silencer, similar to those used in the crime, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Thompson was instrumental in expanding UnitedHealthcare, making it the largest U.S. insurer, providing coverage to over 50 million people. His leadership saw a substantial increase in revenue and customers domestically.

