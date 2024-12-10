TRAI Releases Recommendations on the Definition of International Traffic

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its recommendations on the definition of international traffic following a comprehensive consultation process. This initiative was undertaken at the request of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, under a reference dated August 30, 2022, seeking clarity on the definitions of International SMS and Domestic SMS. Key Developments in the Process:

Consultation Paper: TRAI initiated the process by releasing a consultation paper on May 2, 2023, inviting comments and counter-comments from stakeholders.

Stakeholder Engagement: The consultation received 20 stakeholder comments and seven counter-comments. An Open House Discussion was held on August 24, 2023, to finalize views.

Final Recommendations: Based on stakeholder feedback and internal analysis, TRAI has formulated its recommendations.

Salient Recommendations

Definition of International Traffic:

Proposed Definition: “INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC means the traffic originating in one country and terminating in another country, where one of the countries is India.”

Definition of International SMS Message:

Proposed Definition: “INTERNATIONAL SMS MESSAGE means the international traffic delivered using SMS.”

Explanation Included: “Any incoming application-to-person (A2P) SMS message shall be treated as an international SMS message if it cannot be generated, transmitted, or received without the use or intervention of any electronic device, computer system, or computer application located outside India.”

Definition of Domestic Traffic:

Proposed Definition: “DOMESTIC TRAFFIC means the traffic originating and terminating within India.”

Definition of Domestic SMS:

Proposed Definition: “DOMESTIC SMS means the domestic traffic delivered using SMS.”

Objective of Recommendations

These definitions aim to eliminate ambiguity, ensure regulatory clarity, and support better compliance and enforcement in telecommunication services. They will be incorporated into telecommunication service licenses and authorizations for effective implementation.

Next Steps

The recommendations have been made publicly available on the TRAI website (www.trai.gov.in) for stakeholders and the general public to review.

With these recommendations, TRAI intends to streamline telecommunication practices related to international and domestic SMS traffic, ensuring alignment with global and domestic regulatory frameworks.