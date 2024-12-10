Left Menu

LambdaTest Secures $38 Million for QA Revolution

LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based testing platform, has raised $38 million in a funding round led by Avataar Ventures, with participation by Qualcomm Ventures, to a total of $108 million. New funds will advance LambdaTest's innovative AI-driven solutions like KaneAI, enhancing software quality and speeding up testing processes globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:57 IST
LambdaTest Secures $38 Million for QA Revolution
Representative image Image Credit:

LambdaTest, a prominent player in cloud-based testing, has successfully garnered $38 million in a fresh funding round led by Avataar Ventures, with Qualcomm Ventures also participating. This new capital inflow boosts the platform's total funding to $108 million.

The funds are intended to propel LambdaTest's mission to democratize quality engineering through innovation. Integral to this mission is KaneAI, an AI-driven QA automation platform that reduces manual input on test script generation by up to 70% while drastically improving test speeds.

LambdaTest's rapid growth, signaled by a 105% year-over-year increase and over 2.3 million developers globally relying on its solutions, underscores the platform's leading role in transforming software quality assurance. This investment rounds out LambdaTest's capabilities, reinforcing its position in an evolving market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024