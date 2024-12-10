LambdaTest Secures $38 Million for QA Revolution

LambdaTest, a prominent player in cloud-based testing, has successfully garnered $38 million in a fresh funding round led by Avataar Ventures, with Qualcomm Ventures also participating. This new capital inflow boosts the platform's total funding to $108 million.

The funds are intended to propel LambdaTest's mission to democratize quality engineering through innovation. Integral to this mission is KaneAI, an AI-driven QA automation platform that reduces manual input on test script generation by up to 70% while drastically improving test speeds.

LambdaTest's rapid growth, signaled by a 105% year-over-year increase and over 2.3 million developers globally relying on its solutions, underscores the platform's leading role in transforming software quality assurance. This investment rounds out LambdaTest's capabilities, reinforcing its position in an evolving market.

(With inputs from agencies.)