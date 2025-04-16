Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP, Calls Murshidabad Violence 'Pre-Planned'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the recent communal violence in Murshidabad as 'pre-planned', alleging the involvement of the BJP, certain BSF units, and central agencies. During a meeting with Muslim leaders, she implored PM Narendra Modi not to implement the 'atrocious' Waqf (Amendment) Act, warning that it would divide the nation.

Banerjee accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using central agencies to sabotage Bengal's stability, urging the PM to rein him in. She expressed concerns over cross-border infiltration and demanded an investigation into the BSF's role in the violence. Families of the deceased were promised Rs 10 lakh compensation.

The Chief Minister further warned about outsider influences in the state reportedly backed by the BJP, instigating community violence. She called for unity against divisive politics, emphasizing that her government would ensure communal harmony. Banerjee reiterated her commitment to challenge the Waqf Act and urged opposition parties to join forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)