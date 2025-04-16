Ultraviolette Revvs Up for UK and Benelux Entry with MotoMondo Partnership

Ultraviolette, a premium electric motorcycle manufacturer, announced a strategic partnership with MotoMondo on Wednesday. The Netherlands-based MotoMondo will act as Ultraviolette's official importer and distributor in the UK and Benelux region, preparing for the company's vehicle launch.

The strategic alliance aims to introduce Ultraviolette's high-performance electric motorcycles, starting with the F77 MACH 2 RECON model. This model will be available in European markets, initially offered at an introductory on-road price of £8,499 for pre-bookings made by June 30. Prices will subsequently rise to £9,399.

By capitalizing on MotoMondo's comprehensive experience with premium motorcycle brands and its deep market insights, Ultraviolette plans for a successful expansion and growth in these mature markets. According to Co-founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam, this partnership marks a significant step in Ultraviolette's global journey, expanding beyond the Indian market.

