Vedanta's Leap into the Digital Future: Successful RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Deployment

In a major technological advancement, STL Digital Limited announced the successful deployment of the RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud across eight of Vedanta’s global companies. This strategic move enhances operational synergy and prepares Vedanta for future digital transformations.

The ambitious VRISE program transformed critical business integration scenarios within Vedanta’s diverse operations in the metals, mining, and oil & gas industries. Completed within a record 6.5 months, the initiative stands as one of the largest RISE transformations globally.

Vedanta’s Executive Director, Arun Misra, praised the initiative's significant digital impact, while STL Digital’s CEO, Naveen Bolalingappa, highlighted the exceptional collaboration that ensured seamless execution. Looking forward, STL Digital continues to innovate with automation and AI enhancements for Vedanta, driving business outcomes towards a digital-first future.

