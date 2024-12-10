Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Over Potentially Deadly Cyberattack

The United States has imposed sanctions on the Chinese company Sichuan Silence Information Technology and its employee Guan Tianfeng for a cyberattack that targeted over 80,000 firewalls globally. This attack, involving ransomware and data theft, threatened critical infrastructure, including an energy company, potentially endangering lives.

Updated: 10-12-2024 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government has sanctioned Chinese cybersecurity firm Sichuan Silence Information Technology and one of its employees, Guan Tianfeng, following revelations of a massive cyberattack that could have been deadly.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the attack in April 2020 compromised over 80,000 firewalls across the globe, including those safeguarding critical infrastructure. The malicious software deployed not only harvested data but also facilitated ransomware attacks, posing a substantial risk to public safety.

Among the targeted systems was an energy company engaged in oil drilling operations. Officials highlighted the catastrophic potential if the attack had not been stopped. This is not the first time Sichuan Silence has faced accusations of cyber malfeasance, with previous claims linking them to disinformation campaigns on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

