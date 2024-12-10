U.S. Sanctions Chinese Cybersecurity Firm Over Potentially Deadly Cyberattack

The U.S. government has sanctioned Chinese cybersecurity firm Sichuan Silence Information Technology and one of its employees, Guan Tianfeng, following revelations of a massive cyberattack that could have been deadly.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the attack in April 2020 compromised over 80,000 firewalls across the globe, including those safeguarding critical infrastructure. The malicious software deployed not only harvested data but also facilitated ransomware attacks, posing a substantial risk to public safety.

Among the targeted systems was an energy company engaged in oil drilling operations. Officials highlighted the catastrophic potential if the attack had not been stopped. This is not the first time Sichuan Silence has faced accusations of cyber malfeasance, with previous claims linking them to disinformation campaigns on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)