Trump's AI Era: Navigating the Dynamic Tech Landscape

President-elect Donald Trump is positioned to be a pivotal leader in the AI generation, according to OpenAI's Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar. She emphasized the significance of his tenure as critical AI infrastructure, including artificial general intelligence (AGI), is built, marking a potential turning point in technological advancement.

Addressing concerns regarding Elon Musk's public criticisms of ChatGPT's corporate evolution, Friar downplayed the issue at the Reuters NEXT conference. She expressed trust in Musk to prioritize national interests despite competitive tensions, highlighting his advisory role in Trump's transition team and his leadership of OpenAI rival, xAI.

OpenAI is experiencing substantial growth, with a notable increase in ChatGPT users. Friar reported a surge to 300 million users due to new reasoning models. Additionally, the company is fielding strong demand for its new video tool, Sora, while planning for significant 2024 AI developments amid ongoing partnerships with major tech entities like Microsoft.

(With inputs from agencies.)