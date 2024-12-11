Investors Eye China's Economic Policy Meeting as Stocks Trade Narrowly
China and Hong Kong stocks were largely unchanged as investors awaited the Central Economic Work Conference for policy clues. The Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indexes saw minor movements. Analysts predict interest rate cuts next year but balanced credit growth. Reforms are sought for economic stimulation.
China and Hong Kong markets experienced minimal changes on Wednesday, with investors eagerly anticipating the Central Economic Work Conference to gain insights into potential policy shifts for the coming year.
By midday, the Shanghai Composite index had recorded a slight increase of 0.22%, whereas the blue-chip CSI 300 index saw a minor decline, slipping 0.04%. Notably, food and beverage stocks were among the top performers, gaining 1.2%.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also nudged up 0.08%. Investor attention remains fixed on forthcoming governmental announcements, expected to clarify on monetary easing measures and fiscal policies crucial for fostering economic growth.
