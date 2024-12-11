Left Menu

Democratizing Technology: Modi's Vision Transforms India

The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to democratizing technology, a shift from previous Congressional approaches. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the challenge of fake narratives and announced efforts to establish AI data labs in smaller cities in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:35 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Indian government is championing the cause of democratizing technology, a stance it claims was absent during the era of Congress rule. This assertion was made by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a Lok Sabha session.

Minister Vaishnaw addressed the pressing issue of fake narratives, identifying them as a significant challenge that societies face globally. He emphasized the government's proactive approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In line with its technological vision, the government is facilitating the establishment of AI data labs in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, aiming to spread technological advancements beyond major urban centers. This initiative marks a significant step towards inclusive tech development.

