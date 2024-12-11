Left Menu

Microip Boosts Semiconductor Sector with Successful Stock Market Debut

Microip launched on Taiwan's Emerging Stock Market, significantly increasing in share price. Specializing in semiconductor design, AI, and IoT technologies, the company plans to expand influence using its 'Ultra-Fast IC Design Platform.' Revenue soared in 2024, with significant year-on-year growth fueled by AIoT demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Microip's entry into Taiwan's Emerging Stock Market on December 9 set the stage for a remarkable debut, with shares climbing from NT$74.5 to a high of NT$103, reflecting a 72% increase. The debut, underwritten by Concord Securities, signals renewed vigor in the semiconductor sector.

Central to Microip's operations is the 'Ultra-Fast IC Design Platform,' which facilitates expansion into semiconductor design, AI, and IoT. The company has successfully secured numerous NRE projects globally, venturing into fields such as NFC and security modules, while aiming to harness AI in healthcare, automation, and smart city tech.

Microip's financials are robust, with a paid-in capital of NT$229.63 million and a record-breaking NT$64.93 million in cumulative revenue as of November, marking a remarkable 183% year-on-year increase. This growth trajectory aligns with the expanding AIoT market, projected to triple by 2028, driven by advancements in 5G, edge computing, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

