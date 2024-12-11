Left Menu

Telecom Push: Blocking Pesky Messages Takes Effect

Telecom operators have been mandated by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to trace and block non-compliant messages. Effective December 11, 2024, all commercial messages must be traceable. This move aims to curb spam messages, providing relief to subscribers by utilizing a blockchain platform for secure communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:33 IST
Telecom Push: Blocking Pesky Messages Takes Effect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operators have implemented measures to block undesirable messages, as reported by the industry body COAI on Wednesday. This comes after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) set a deadline for December 11 for service providers to enforce compliance with its mandate against such messages.

The directive from TRAI, effective from December 11, 2024, will require that all commercial messages are traceable, emphasizing the creation of safer and more transparent communication channels. According to COAI's Director General SP Kochhar, the industry has proactively adopted the necessary technical solutions.

This initiative promises long-awaited relief for subscribers from spam messages. Telecom partners, including giants such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, are engaging robustly with numerous telemarketers and principal entities to ensure they adhere to the new blockchain-linked regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024