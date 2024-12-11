Telecom Push: Blocking Pesky Messages Takes Effect

Telecom operators have implemented measures to block undesirable messages, as reported by the industry body COAI on Wednesday. This comes after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) set a deadline for December 11 for service providers to enforce compliance with its mandate against such messages.

The directive from TRAI, effective from December 11, 2024, will require that all commercial messages are traceable, emphasizing the creation of safer and more transparent communication channels. According to COAI's Director General SP Kochhar, the industry has proactively adopted the necessary technical solutions.

This initiative promises long-awaited relief for subscribers from spam messages. Telecom partners, including giants such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, are engaging robustly with numerous telemarketers and principal entities to ensure they adhere to the new blockchain-linked regulations.

