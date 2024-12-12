Left Menu

L&T-Cloudfiniti Onboards First Major Client at Hyperscale Data Centre

L&T-Cloudfiniti, part of Larsen and Toubro, has secured its first major customer at its hyperscale data centre in Sriperumbudur, with a leading cloud service provider renting 6 MW IT Load capacity. The contract, lasting ten years, signifies L&T-Cloudfiniti's commitment to expanding India's data centre landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:19 IST
Larsen and Toubro's data centre division, L&T-Cloudfiniti, announced on Thursday that it has onboarded its first significant customer at its hyperscale data centre located in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai.

The facility boasts a total capacity of 30 MW, with 12 MW currently live and colocation-ready. The leading cloud service provider has signed a contract for 6 MW IT Load capacity, filling an entire floor with high-density racks, along with a substantial bandwidth allocation.

The CEO of L&T-Cloudfiniti, Seema Ambastha, highlighted the importance of this deal as a foundational collaboration, pointing out the company's commitment to providing top-tier colocation and cloud services capable of transforming the landscape of India's data centre sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

