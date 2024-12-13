Tata Communications Unveils Kaleyra AI to Revolutionize Customer Interactions

Tata Communications has launched Kaleyra AI, its cutting-edge artificial intelligence-powered flagship portfolio designed to transform customer interactions. This new development is set to provide enterprises with advanced communication tools that go beyond the traditional scope.

Kaleyra AI will introduce new capabilities such as the GenAI Template Generator for WhatsApp, enabling tailored messaging, as well as Conversational AI Data Reporting, which delivers insightful visualizations and swift analytics. Additionally, the platform will feature a no-code builder, empowering users to create sophisticated interaction assistants.

The launch aims to significantly improve engagement, interaction rates, and business growth for companies leveraging these AI-enhanced tools. Initially set to be available in beta for select customers, a wider rollout on Tata Communications' AI Cloud is expected by mid-2025.

