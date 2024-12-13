Left Menu

Tata Communications has announced Kaleyra AI, an innovative AI-powered portfolio designed to enhance customer interaction. This new suite integrates with current communication channels, offering tools like a GenAI Template Generator for WhatsApp, advanced Conversational AI Data Reporting, and a no-code builder. The platform aims to streamline business and boost engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:52 IST
Tata Communications Unveils Kaleyra AI to Revolutionize Customer Interactions
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Communications has launched Kaleyra AI, its cutting-edge artificial intelligence-powered flagship portfolio designed to transform customer interactions. This new development is set to provide enterprises with advanced communication tools that go beyond the traditional scope.

Kaleyra AI will introduce new capabilities such as the GenAI Template Generator for WhatsApp, enabling tailored messaging, as well as Conversational AI Data Reporting, which delivers insightful visualizations and swift analytics. Additionally, the platform will feature a no-code builder, empowering users to create sophisticated interaction assistants.

The launch aims to significantly improve engagement, interaction rates, and business growth for companies leveraging these AI-enhanced tools. Initially set to be available in beta for select customers, a wider rollout on Tata Communications' AI Cloud is expected by mid-2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

