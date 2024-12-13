Left Menu

US-China Tech Pact Revamped Amidst Rivalry

The United States and China have revised their science and technology agreement, adding new safeguards and narrowing its scope to address national security concerns. Despite ongoing tensions, the agreement focuses on basic research while excluding critical technologies like AI and quantum computing, aiming to sustain collaboration through a challenging diplomatic era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:02 IST
US-China Tech Pact Revamped Amidst Rivalry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has revised its longstanding science and technology agreement with China, reflecting intensified competition over technological dominance. The updated agreement, signed on Friday, introduces stricter safeguards to protect national security.

Covering only basic research, the agreement sidesteps critical technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, crucial for economic and military influence. It upholds intellectual property rights and prioritizes transparency, safety, and data reciprocity.

This development marks a shift from the original 1979 accord aimed at countering Soviet influence and accommodating China's technological lag. The revamped pact allows continued cooperation amidst heightened restrictions and diplomatic complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024