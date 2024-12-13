US-China Tech Pact Revamped Amidst Rivalry

The United States has revised its longstanding science and technology agreement with China, reflecting intensified competition over technological dominance. The updated agreement, signed on Friday, introduces stricter safeguards to protect national security.

Covering only basic research, the agreement sidesteps critical technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing, crucial for economic and military influence. It upholds intellectual property rights and prioritizes transparency, safety, and data reciprocity.

This development marks a shift from the original 1979 accord aimed at countering Soviet influence and accommodating China's technological lag. The revamped pact allows continued cooperation amidst heightened restrictions and diplomatic complexities.

