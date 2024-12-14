OpenAI vs. Elon Musk: The Legal Battle Over AI Profits

In a heated legal battle, OpenAI has urged a California federal judge to dismiss billionaire Elon Musk's request to block the AI company's transition to a for-profit structure. Initially a supporter, Musk now accuses OpenAI of prioritizing profits, prompting him to file a lawsuit with allegations of monopoly attempts.

OpenAI, refuting Musk's claims, argues that his injunction request is based on unfounded accusations. The company emphasizes that Musk should engage competitively in the market rather than through litigation. Notably, Musk's lawsuit has expanded to include Microsoft, which heavily funds OpenAI, and other entities.

Originally founded as a nonprofit, OpenAI has been making headlines with its transformative AI developments backed by billions in funding. Musk's competing company, xAI, recently raised substantial equity, further intensifying the rivalry. The decisive court hearing is set for January 14, sparking significant interest in the AI sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)