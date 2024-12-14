Ukraine's Air Defenses Successfully Intercept Russian Drones

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air defense systems effectively shot down 58 out of 132 drones launched by Russia, as reported by the Ukrainian air force on Saturday.

Notably, 72 of these unmanned aerial vehicles were rendered ineffective due to Ukraine's advanced electronic warfare interference tactics.

These strategic measures successfully mitigated the threat without any immediate reports of significant damage, showcasing Ukraine's robust defense capabilities in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)