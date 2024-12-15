A surge of drone sightings across New Jersey and adjacent states has prompted federal officials to assure the public that most incidents involved manned aircraft, with no indication of a national security threat. Investigations continue but suggest an overreaction to civilian concerns.

Federal partners, working in tandem with local and state agencies, are probing the increased drone reports, with less than 100 out of 5,000 requiring detailed inspection. Authorities highlight the lack of evidence supporting large-scale unmanned aerial systems operations, with many sightings reported along established flight paths.

With the FAA designating 'No Drone Zones' and military bases enforcing temporary bans, officials emphasize the need for caution and legislative updates. Public interest has surged, with a dedicated Facebook group galvanizing community engagement in solving the drone sightings puzzle.

(With inputs from agencies.)