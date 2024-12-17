Xiaomi Leads the Charge in India's Digital Ecosystem Revolution

The Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference (MIPC India 2025) concluded in New Delhi, bringing together major developers and industry leaders to discuss the digital ecosystem's future. Mr. Nitesh Trivedi from Xiaomi highlighted strategies to expand regional growth driven by connectivity, innovation, and user engagement.

Xiaomi India revealed the potential of its ecosystem powered by HyperOS, aiming to provide seamless connectivity across devices and services. Platforms like GetApps and Mi Ads focus on modular services and precision advertising, enhancing user experience and fostering business growth opportunities.

PatchWall, Xiaomi's CTV platform, was spotlighted for its role in ad placement and content discovery, supported by major events such as the IPL. Xiaomi's digital strategies emphasize smart ad solutions, empowering partners to thrive in India's expanding digital environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)