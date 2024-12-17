Exide Leads the Charge in Green Logistics with LNG-Powered Fleet
GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd is set to deploy LNG-powered trucks in Exide Industries' logistics operations, marking a significant step in green logistics. Exide aims to reduce emissions, integrate sustainability, and enhance efficiency in its logistics network by partnering with GreenLine for innovative transportation solutions.
In a bold move towards sustainable logistics, Exide Industries is partnering with GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd to deploy LNG-powered trucks. The initiative is aimed at reducing emissions and enhancing the efficiency and reliability of Exide's long-haul transportation needs.
By integrating GreenLine's advanced LNG fleet, Exide not only optimizes its supply chain but also sets a new benchmark in sustainable manufacturing practices within the battery industry. These LNG-powered vehicles offer cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional diesel trucks, featuring technology that extends their range up to 1,200 km on a single tank.
With over 500 LNG trucks already operational and plans to expand the fleet, GreenLine is prepared to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly logistics. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to environmental stewardship, elevating sustainability at the core of Exide's operations without sacrificing performance or efficiency.
