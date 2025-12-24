Left Menu

Yatayat Corporation Gears Up for IPO: A New Chapter in Road Logistics

Yatayat Corporation India Ltd, a logistics and transportation firm, is set to raise funds through an IPO. The offering includes new equity shares and an offer for sale by a promoter. Proceeds aim at reducing debt and boosting working capital. The company boasts a wide clientele and branch network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:09 IST
Yatayat Corporation Gears Up for IPO: A New Chapter in Road Logistics
  • Country:
  • India

Yatayat Corporation India Ltd, a prominent player in the logistics and transportation sector, is taking a significant step by filing for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The proposed IPO consists of 77 lakh fresh equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 56 lakh equity shares by a promoter, culminating in a total offer size of up to 1.33 crore equity shares, as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The funds raised through this IPO will be allocated towards repaying select borrowings, bolstering working capital, and for general corporate purposes, strengthening the company's financial footing. Yatayat Corporation's extensive operations are focused on Full Truck Load (FTL) transportation, covering major logistics routes across India, supported by 34 branches and a warehouse in 12 states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025