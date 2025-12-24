Yatayat Corporation Gears Up for IPO: A New Chapter in Road Logistics
Yatayat Corporation India Ltd, a logistics and transportation firm, is set to raise funds through an IPO. The offering includes new equity shares and an offer for sale by a promoter. Proceeds aim at reducing debt and boosting working capital. The company boasts a wide clientele and branch network.
Yatayat Corporation India Ltd, a prominent player in the logistics and transportation sector, is taking a significant step by filing for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
The proposed IPO consists of 77 lakh fresh equity shares along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 56 lakh equity shares by a promoter, culminating in a total offer size of up to 1.33 crore equity shares, as detailed in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
The funds raised through this IPO will be allocated towards repaying select borrowings, bolstering working capital, and for general corporate purposes, strengthening the company's financial footing. Yatayat Corporation's extensive operations are focused on Full Truck Load (FTL) transportation, covering major logistics routes across India, supported by 34 branches and a warehouse in 12 states.
