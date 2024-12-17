Left Menu

Worldline and Forthcode Elevate In-Flight Payments with Strategic Partnership

Worldline partners with Forthcode to introduce digital in-flight payment solutions via Android POS machines in India. This collaboration aims to enhance the airline industry's ancillary revenue management by offering a seamless, automated, and scalable platform for in-flight transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 17:30 IST
Worldline and Forthcode Elevate In-Flight Payments with Strategic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Worldline and Forthcode have announced a strategic partnership aiming to revolutionize in-flight payment systems across airlines in India. This collaboration will utilize Android POS machines to streamline payment solutions, driving smoother transactions.

By integrating in-flight retail, inventory management, and payment processes via a cloud-hosted SaaS platform, the companies aim to digitize and automate airline operations comprehensively. This new system promises airlines enhanced ancillary revenue from onboard sales.

Worldline is recognized for its secure payment innovations, while Forthcode continues to lead in fintech advancements. This partnership is set to empower airlines with smarter, more inclusive digital commerce solutions, transforming the traveller experience by reducing dependency on cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024