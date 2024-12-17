Worldline and Forthcode Elevate In-Flight Payments with Strategic Partnership

Worldline and Forthcode have announced a strategic partnership aiming to revolutionize in-flight payment systems across airlines in India. This collaboration will utilize Android POS machines to streamline payment solutions, driving smoother transactions.

By integrating in-flight retail, inventory management, and payment processes via a cloud-hosted SaaS platform, the companies aim to digitize and automate airline operations comprehensively. This new system promises airlines enhanced ancillary revenue from onboard sales.

Worldline is recognized for its secure payment innovations, while Forthcode continues to lead in fintech advancements. This partnership is set to empower airlines with smarter, more inclusive digital commerce solutions, transforming the traveller experience by reducing dependency on cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)