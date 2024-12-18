SpaceX Scrutiny: Federal Reviews Triggered Over National Security Compliance
SpaceX, headed by Elon Musk, is undergoing at least three federal reviews to check its compliance with national security reporting rules. The New York Times disclosed the reviews are being conducted by the Air Force, Defense Department's inspector general, and undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security.
