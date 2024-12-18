Left Menu

SpaceX Scrutiny: Federal Reviews Triggered Over National Security Compliance

SpaceX, headed by Elon Musk, is undergoing at least three federal reviews to check its compliance with national security reporting rules. The New York Times disclosed the reviews are being conducted by the Air Force, Defense Department's inspector general, and undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security.

Elon Musk and his aerospace company SpaceX are at the center of federal scrutiny, facing three reviews regarding compliance with national security reporting regulations, according to the New York Times.

Sources familiar with the situation, along with internal documents, suggest that these investigations have been launched by the Air Force, the Defense Department's inspector general, and the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security.

These reviews aim to ensure SpaceX's adherence to federal rules designed to safeguard national security, raising questions about the company's reporting practices.

