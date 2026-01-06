Left Menu

Man Arrested for Espionage at Ambala Air Force Station

Haryana Police arrested Sunil Kumar for allegedly spying on the Ambala Air Force Station. Kumar reportedly shared sensitive information with a Pakistani contact he met online. He frequently accessed the base and exchanged photos and videos. The investigation is ongoing to identify potential accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:01 IST
In a significant development, Haryana Police have apprehended a man for allegedly engaging in espionage activities at the Ambala Air Force Station. This arrest highlights an ongoing investigation into potential security breaches.

The suspect, Sunil Kumar, allegedly communicated with a contact in Pakistan for several months. He reportedly sent sensitive information, including location data and multimedia, via a mobile application.

With the case taking a serious turn, authorities are recovering deleted data from the accused's mobile device to further assess the extent of the espionage plot. Police are also working to determine if additional individuals were involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

