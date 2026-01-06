Man Arrested for Espionage at Ambala Air Force Station

In a significant development, Haryana Police have apprehended a man for allegedly engaging in espionage activities at the Ambala Air Force Station. This arrest highlights an ongoing investigation into potential security breaches.

The suspect, Sunil Kumar, allegedly communicated with a contact in Pakistan for several months. He reportedly sent sensitive information, including location data and multimedia, via a mobile application.

With the case taking a serious turn, authorities are recovering deleted data from the accused's mobile device to further assess the extent of the espionage plot. Police are also working to determine if additional individuals were involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)