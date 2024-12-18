Tesla's Push to Drop Crash-Reporting Rule

The Trump transition team is considering a proposal to eliminate a controversial car-crash reporting requirement, largely opposed by Tesla, according to sources. The move could significantly undermine federal oversight of vehicle safety standards, particularly those with automated-driving systems.

Tesla, which has been a key subject of data-driven investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), stands to benefit from the removal. The company argues the current rules disproportionately impact them, as they report a substantial portion of crashes to regulators.

Some industry insiders and consumer safety advocates argue that eliminating the crash-reporting provision will curb valuable data collection, essential for understanding the safety impacts of emerging autonomous technologies. NHTSA emphasizes the importance of such data in guiding recalls and addressing consumer safety concerns.

