Tesla's Push to Drop Crash-Reporting Rule

Tesla, with support from the Trump transition team, aims to eliminate a U.S. government crash-reporting rule that requires reporting vehicle accidents involving self-driving systems. The removal could reshape oversight for autonomous tech. The proposal faces criticism from safety advocates and other major automakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 01:09 IST
The Trump transition team is considering a proposal to eliminate a controversial car-crash reporting requirement, largely opposed by Tesla, according to sources. The move could significantly undermine federal oversight of vehicle safety standards, particularly those with automated-driving systems.

Tesla, which has been a key subject of data-driven investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), stands to benefit from the removal. The company argues the current rules disproportionately impact them, as they report a substantial portion of crashes to regulators.

Some industry insiders and consumer safety advocates argue that eliminating the crash-reporting provision will curb valuable data collection, essential for understanding the safety impacts of emerging autonomous technologies. NHTSA emphasizes the importance of such data in guiding recalls and addressing consumer safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

