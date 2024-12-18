Left Menu

US-India Forge New Frontiers in Space Collaboration

The outgoing Biden administration is finalizing a national security memorandum to update America's export control policies under the MTCR. This aims to deepen US-India collaboration in the space sector, reducing barriers for private sector cooperation and paving the way for joint space exploration and commercial partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2024 07:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 07:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration is gearing up to unveil a pivotal national security memorandum aimed at revising US export control policies under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). This initiative, announced by the White House, is expected to bolster space sector collaboration between the United States and India.

The move is designed to eliminate hurdles that have historically impeded private sector cooperation, thus fostering an environment ripe for innovation. Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer emphasized the intention to expand commercial space collaboration, further solidifying ties with partners like India.

In line with ongoing efforts, US officials, in collaboration with Indian counterparts, foresee a future where the opportunities for bilateral space exploration are boundless, potentially transcending into national security terrain. This is part of a concerted initiative under the Biden administration to facilitate groundbreaking advancements in space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

