Apple and Meta Clash Over Software Access Amid EU Regulations

Apple and Meta Platforms are embroiled in a conflict over software access requests under the EU's Digital Markets Act. Meta has submitted 15 interoperability requests to Apple, raising privacy concerns. The EU Commission is evaluating how Apple should comply with providing access to its services for rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 05:23 IST
Apple has publicly criticized Meta Platforms, highlighting concerns over privacy and security due to Meta's numerous requests to access Apple's software tools. This development underscores the fierce competition between these tech giants.

The European Union's Digital Markets Act compels Apple to allow interoperability with rivals or face hefty fines. In this context, Meta stands out with 15 requests for wide-ranging access, sparking privacy fears from Apple, especially considering Meta's track record.

The EU Commission is currently assessing how Apple should facilitate rival access by March. It proposes guidelines for Apple to transparently handle interoperability requests and maintain regular dialogue with developers.

