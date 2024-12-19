Left Menu

Climate-Tech Startup Fitsol Raises USD 1 Million to Expand B2B Sustainability Marketplace

Climate-tech startup Fitsol secured USD 1 million in funding from Transition VC to boost its growth. The funds will support talent acquisition and the development of a unique sustainability marketplace targeting the B2B sector. Fitsol specializes in carbon emissions reduction solutions for the manufacturing industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:48 IST
  • India

Climate-tech startup Fitsol has successfully raised USD 1 million (approximately Rs 8.5 crore) from Transition VC to propel its growth across several strategic areas. With the fresh capital infusion, Fitsol aims to enhance its operations by hiring skilled professionals, as stated in the company's announcement.

A significant portion of the funds will be dedicated to creating an innovative sustainability solutions marketplace specifically designed for the B2B sector. Fitsol, established in 2022, provides comprehensive decarbonization solutions for the manufacturing industry, enabling clients to measure, benchmark, and actively reduce carbon emissions. Its roster of clients includes prominent companies like JK Tyre, Hindware, Mahindra, Suzuki, Hero, Royal Enfield, and OLA Electric.

This recent development highlights the growing investment and interest in climate technology solutions as industries increasingly focus on sustainability and emissions reduction strategies.

