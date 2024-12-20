Left Menu

Digital Defenders: Tennis Takes a Stand Against Social Media Abuse

A report reveals that nearly half of the abusive social media posts directed at tennis players are from angry gamblers. The effort to protect players involves AI detection and collaboration between major tennis bodies to monitor and address threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 02:16 IST
Digital Defenders: Tennis Takes a Stand Against Social Media Abuse
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A recent report highlights the concerning levels of social media abuse aimed at tennis players, with nearly 50% coming from disgruntled gamblers. The International Tennis Federation (ITF), Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) have taken action, monitoring 2.47 million posts using an AI detection system.

The Threat Matrix system identified 15 accounts that crossed criminal thresholds, leading to law enforcement intervention. A joint statement emphasized the importance of protecting tennis players and officials from online abuse. This proactive system was launched at the start of the year to address harassment, especially noted during Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

According to the study, gamblers were accountable for 48% of the abuse. With its reach across 39 languages, the Threat Matrix now safeguards nearly 8,000 players. Former world number one Victoria Azarenka praised the initiative for fostering a healthier digital environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024