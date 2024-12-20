Digital Defenders: Tennis Takes a Stand Against Social Media Abuse

A recent report highlights the concerning levels of social media abuse aimed at tennis players, with nearly 50% coming from disgruntled gamblers. The International Tennis Federation (ITF), Women's Tennis Association (WTA), the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) have taken action, monitoring 2.47 million posts using an AI detection system.

The Threat Matrix system identified 15 accounts that crossed criminal thresholds, leading to law enforcement intervention. A joint statement emphasized the importance of protecting tennis players and officials from online abuse. This proactive system was launched at the start of the year to address harassment, especially noted during Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

According to the study, gamblers were accountable for 48% of the abuse. With its reach across 39 languages, the Threat Matrix now safeguards nearly 8,000 players. Former world number one Victoria Azarenka praised the initiative for fostering a healthier digital environment.

